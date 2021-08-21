Dolphins’ top pass-catchers, standout rookie won’t play in preseason game vs. Falcons

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (22) on the fourth day of training camp at the new training camp facility at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, July 30, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

A host of top receivers lead a list of 13 players who are not expected to play in the Dolphins’ preseason game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night.

The team announced that wideouts Albert Wilson, Will Fuller V, Lynn Bowden Jr., DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Isaiah Ford are not expected to appear in the penultimate preseason game. Wilson, Fuller, Parker and Ford have all been sidelined in recent weeks because of injury. Williams came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday but only participated in individual drills. And Bowden injured his hamstring on Thursday after taking a hard fall as he completed a catch.

Safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, cornerback Jarvaris Davis, linebackers Vince Biegel and Elandon Roberts, offensive tackle Adam Pankey and tight end Cethan Carter are also not expected to play.

Holland, the No. 36 overall pick in this year’s draft, is a surprise scratch. He’s spent time at free safety with the first-team defense and did not appear to get injured during the team’s joint practices with the Falcons. He had an interception off quarterback Matt Ryan on Thursday.

Jones and Carter have been sidelined recently with lower-body injuries, and Biegel has missed portions of training camp with a leg injury. Davis had his jersey on for Thursday’s practice but was not in pads and did not practice. Roberts was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and only participated in individual drills.

The Dolphins also placed linebacker Kylan Johnson on reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.