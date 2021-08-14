Dolphins defensive starters shut down Bears in first half of preseason game

Saturday’s preseason opener marked a solid debut for the Dolphins’ starting unit on defense, limiting Chicago to 79 first-half yards in the Bears’ 20-13 victory.

The Dolphins, who finished tied for fifth in the league in scoring defense in 2020, stifled the Bears to three-and-outs in Chicago’s first five possessions as Chicago starting quarterback Andy Dalton and Bears first-round draft choice Justin Fields began the game going 4 for 10 for 28 yards.

“There were good fundamentals, technique and communication,” coach Brian Flores said. “The guys were competitive and they tackled well. They played solid.”

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said the team had a good week of practice, leading to the performance on Saturday.

“It was fun just to get back out there and run around and see some guys compete,” Wilkins said. “That was really good for the defense and the team in general.”

Cornerback Nik Needham offered a similar viewpoint.

“I think we were executing pretty well,” Needham said. “Just trying to get that level of communication and chemistry going. We were connecting as a group and we will try to build on that next week, the week after and into the regular season.”

Needham and safety Eric Rowe both broke up third down pass attempts on consecutive possessions in the first quarter.

“That’s what we preach every day as a point of emphasis, no deep balls and get your hands on the ball,” Needham added. “You want to come down with an interception but don’t let the receiver catch it. We did a good with that.”

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was among the team’s tackle leaders with four solos.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Offense highlights

The Dolphins took a 3-0 lead on their second possession in a drive highlighted when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found tight end Mike Gesicki for a 50-yard completion after breaking a tackle.

“Any time you get the ball in your hands you have to make a play,” Gesicki said.

Late in the second quarter backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with running back Salvon Ahmed on a 23-yard pass down the right sideline for a touchdown to put the Dolphins up 13-0.

“I saw the coverage form and threw him the ball and gave him a chance and [he] made a great play,” Brissett said. “I’m excited he did that.”

Brissett was 6 for 10 for 67 yards after he entered in the second quarter in his debut for the Dolphins.

“We were running plays that obviously I knew and talked about. I had time and guys were getting open. I felt I was getting into my rhythm and so I was happy about that,” Brissett noted.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Wide receiver Jakeem Grant provided a spurt of energy with punt returns of 34 and 21 yards in the first half.

“I’m not surprised, I’ve seen him do it before obviously,” Flores said. “He’s done a good job for us since I’ve been here.”

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle also had a punt return of 24 yards in the first quarter.

▪ Tight end Cethan Carter left the game in the first half with an undisclosed injury.

Among the Dolphins not playing Saturday were wide receivers Albert Wilson and Will Fuller, safety Brandon Jones, tight end Hunter Long, linebacker Vince Biegel, left tackle Liam Eichenberg and wide receiver DeVante Parker, who missed the entire week of practice and started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Also not seeing action were linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who missed practice the last two weeks, and wide receiver Allen Hurns, who sat out for unknown reasons.

Starting cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones and fellow veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah also did not play.

Solomon Kindley started at left guard in place of Eichenberg.