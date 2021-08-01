Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey tests positive for COVID-19, per report

The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their co-offensive coordinators for the time being after George Godsey tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported.

Godsey — who is the tight ends coach, in addition to sharing offensive coordinator duties with Eric Studesville — is vaccinated against the coronavirus and will remain away from the team until he returns two negative COVID tests more than 24 hours apart, according to NFL rules.

While Godsey is out, Studesville will run Miami’s offense. The two coordinators split playcalling duties in the first week of training and Brian Flores has not yet said who will call plays in game days in the 2021 NFL season.

“Our coaching staff works well together,” the coach said Saturday. “We know what we’re going to do in games. We’ve kind of talked through that. We know exactly how we’re going to handle that. But yeah, during practice we’re really just reading off a script. It’s pretty straight forward.”

With Godsey testing positive for the virus, multiple tight ends could also be sidelined as close contacts early this week. Contact tracing occurs for every positive test, whether or not individuals are vaccinated, and unvaccinated players are required to isolate for five days if they have had “high-risk” exposure to an infected individual. Vaccinated players will not be subject to quarantine because of exposure unless they test positive.

If an unvaccinated player tests positive, he will have to remain away from the team for a minimum of 10 days.

All personnel at Dolphins camp are required to wear tracing devices, which track whether they were in close contact with an individual who tested positive.

Godsey’s positive test is the second COVID-related situation for Miami in the first week of training camp. Rookie offensive lineman Larnel Coleman landed on the COVID reserve list Wednesday and was able to return to practice Friday at the Dolphins’ new Baptist Health Training Complex outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.