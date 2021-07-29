Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins in Depth podcast: A discussion of Xavien Howard situation and other issues

The Miami Dolphins opened training camp on Wednesday amid their star cornerback asking for a trade, two of their better receivers on the physically unable to perform list and Tua Tagovailoa throwing two interceptions but also a beautiful deep ball to Albert Wilson for a touchdown.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Armando Salguero and Barry Jackson discuss the Xavien Howard situation, Tua Tagovailoa’s first day, the situation at receiver and other personnel matters.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service