Dolphins in Depth podcast: A discussion of Xavien Howard situation and other issues

The Miami Dolphins opened training camp on Wednesday amid their star cornerback asking for a trade, two of their better receivers on the physically unable to perform list and Tua Tagovailoa throwing two interceptions but also a beautiful deep ball to Albert Wilson for a touchdown.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Armando Salguero and Barry Jackson discuss the Xavien Howard situation, Tua Tagovailoa’s first day, the situation at receiver and other personnel matters.