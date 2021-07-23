Rookie Jevon Holland signs with Dolphins. Now he’s ready to compete for a starting job

The Miami Dolphins are getting closer to signing their full Draft class.

Jevon Holland, a second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft, agreed to terms with Miami on Friday, leaving the Dolphins with just two remaining unsigned players from their 2021 Draft haul.

Miami still needs to sign second-round tackle Liam Eichenberg and third-round tight end Hunter Long. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, the Dolphins’ two first-round picks in 2021, have both already signed their contracts with Miami.

The Dolphins did not announce terms of their contract with Holland, but the safety was slotted to sign a four-year contract worth $8,716,409, including a $3,699,207 signing bonus.

Holland, who was born in Canada, was the first safety picked in the 2021 Draft, and signs just four days before players are expected to report and a little more than a week before practices begin July 31.

In two seasons for the Oregon Ducks, Holland played in 27 games and started two. He totaled 110 tackles, nine interceptions and 18 passes defended. After starting all 14 games as a sophomore in 2019, Holland opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had 66 tackles, four interceptions and passes defended in 2019 and was a first team all-Pac-12 Conference selection.

Holland was also a special-teams contributor in Eugene, returning 16 punts for 244 yards as a sophomore. He was the No. 36 overall selection in the Draft.

Holland is position to compete for a starting job for Miami this season. At safety, the Dolphins also have Eric Rowe, Brandon Jones and Jamal Perry as contenders to start, with Rowe likely to start at strong safety. Holland, 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds, could be an option at either safety spot and fits within the versatility coach Brian Flores prioritizes on his defense.