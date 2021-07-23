Miami Dolphins host former UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin ahead of training camp

The Miami Dolphins are still trying to bolster their defense ahead of the 2021 NFL season, and the team met with Shaquem Griffin on Friday as a possible late-offseason addition, a source told the Miami Herald.

Griffin, who made history in 2018 as the first one-handed player ever drafted into the NFL, spent the last three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after the Seahawks picked him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Griffin, a 26-year-old outside linebacker has 25 career tackles and recorded his first regular-season sack last season. He also sacked star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 2019-20 NFL playoffs.

Griffin was born with amniotic band syndrome, causing the fingers on his left hand to not fully develop. At 4, Griffin had the hand amputated, but continued to play football, baseball, and track and field alongside twin brother Shaquill Griffin.

The Griffins played the last four seasons in Seattle before Shaquill Griffin, who was a Pro Bowl cornerback in 2019, signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March. If Sahquem Griffin signs with the Dolphins, he and his brother will play for different teams for the first time.

The Griffins, who are originally from St. Petersburg, played together at Lakewood High School, then both went to play for the UCF Knights and earned American Athletic Conference honors. Shaquem Griffin was even a second-team All-American in 2018 and got his shot in the NFL after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. It was the fastest time recorded by a linebacker since the NFL began releasing official Scouting Combine statistics.

Griffin is a potential fit with what coach Brian Flores likes from his defensive players. He’s versatile, capable of playing linebacker and defensive back and a willing special-teams player.

Miami is looking for another potential starting outside linebacker after cutting linebacker Kyle Van Noy in March. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is in good position to start at one spot, while linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel, Vince Biegel and rookie Jaelan Phillips are among the contenders at the other.