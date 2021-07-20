How seriously did Ryan Fitzpatrick take role as mentor to Tua Tagovailoa last season?

Ryan Fitzpatrick took his role as mentor seriously last season.

How seriously? During a recent appearance on the ESPN Daily podcast, Fitzpatrick said he essentially did not take any reps in practice against a defense for weeks to give Tua Tagovailoa and fellow rookie backup Reid Sinnett a chance to maximize their practice opportunities in hopes of accelerating their development.

“I stayed mentally sharp and ready and was still running, but I did not really throw football during practice, especially during like a practice setting against the defense,” Fitzpatrick said on the ESPN Daily podcast, which is hosted by Pablo Torre.

“I was fully in to helping Tua. And at the same time, I wanted this young guy, who otherwise would get zero reps throughout the year [as a third-string quarterback], to have an opportunity because I was in his shoes once. I sat there as a third- and fourth-string guy and just watched and watched and watched and never had any opportunity to get better. I saw it as a way to help Reid. I saw it as a way for me to give extra help to Tua. And I also saw it as a way to prove to myself that I could come out of the stands five years from now and still play this game.”

Fitzpatrick, 38, opened last season as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback and started the first six games before Tagovailoa, who turned 23 in March, took over in Week 7. Fitzpatrick completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games last season.

Fitzpatrick spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins.

But Tagovailoa won’t have Fitzpatrick by his side in his second NFL season. Fitzpatrick signed a one-year deal worth $10 million to join the Washington Football Team as a free agent this offseason.