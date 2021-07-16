Dolphins waived Isaiah Ford 3 times and traded him once. They’re bringing him back again

Isaiah Ford is heading back to the Miami Dolphins.

Again.

Last season, the Dolphins traded the wide receiver to the New England Patriots ahead of the trade deadline, claimed him off waivers when the Patriots cut him later in the 2020 NFL season season and opted not to resign him at the end of the year. Now he’s headed back to Miami anyway.

With a little more than two weeks until training camp begins, the Dolphins signed Ford on Friday, and waived center Tyler Gauthier and safety Brian Cole II. Ford will join a crowded competition at his position, but will try to earn a spot on the active roster or practice squad this summer.

This will be the sixth time Miami is giving Ford a shot. The Dolphins drafted him in 2017, waived him three times, traded him once and are now bringing him in as a free agent.

Miami originally picked Ford with a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, then waived him in 2018 and signed him to the practice squad after he missed the entire 2017 NFL season with a knee injury. The Dolphins promoted him to the active roster later in 2018, then waived him again in 2019 and once again signed him to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to the active roster again later in the 2019 NFL season. Later in the season, they waived him again, signed him to the practice squad and eventually promoted him.

Ford caught 23 passes for 244 yards in 2019 and Miami signed him to a one-year contract.

In the first seven games of 2020, Ford caught 29 passes for 184 yards before getting traded to New England for a conditional seventh-round pick. After just one month, the Patriots cut Ford and he returned to the Dolphins, catching 10 passes for 92 yards in the final three games.

Miami let Ford languish in free agency for most of the offseason as it signed wide receiver William Fuller V and drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, but now the Dolphins will give him another chance to earn a job.