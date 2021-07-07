Dolphins training camp will reopen to public this year. Here’s when you can watch

The Miami Dolphins are set to begin training camp later this month and, after being closed to spectators in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will be welcome to watch 13 of the practice sessions in person.

The Dolphins will open camp July 31 at the Baptist Health Training Complex and hold their final open practice Aug. 27. After nearly 20 years practicing at the training facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, this will be the team’s first training camp at its new Miami Gardens practice facility, located directly across the street from Hard Rock Stadium. It is free to attend the practices, but fans are required to reserve tickets ahead of time through Ticketmaster. Tickets will be available to season-ticket holders Wednesday and to the general public Thursday.

The team will still not host tours or allow players to sign autographs because of the coronavirus.

After practice kicks off July 31, the Dolphins will hold five more open practices within the next week before they head to Illinois for a handful of joint practices with the Chicago Bears ahead of their preseason opener at Soldier Field on Aug. 14, The Athletic reported. Miami will return home after the exhibition and hold three more open practices at the Baptist Health Complex the following week before hosting the Atlanta Falcons for its only home preseason game. Two of the Dolphins’ practices Aug. 18 and 19 will be joint sessions with the Falcons before they meet in a preseason game Aug. 21.

Miami will wrap up training camp with four more open practices in the final week of August before wrapping up the preseason Aug. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio.

Here’s the full schedule of open practices, with every session set for 10:10 a.m.:

Saturday, July 31

Monday, Aug. 2

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Friday, Aug. 6

Saturday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Thursday, Aug. 19

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Thursday, Aug. 26

Friday, Aug. 27