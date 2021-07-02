What’s next for Raekwon Davis, the Miami Dolphins’ best rookie in 2020?

The Miami Dolphins’ best rookie in 2020 wasn’t the first player they took last year.

He wasn’t the second, third or even fourth.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had some well-documented struggles.

A significant injury slowed left tackle Austin Jackson’s development.

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene wasn’t ready for prime time.

And Robert Hunt was steady, but not spectacular, at right tackle. Then there was Raekwon Davis, the defensive tackle out of Alabama who looked not only NFL ready, but like a budding NFL star in Year 1.

The Pro Football Writers of America put him on its all-rookie team after Davis recorded 40 tackles (second among all first-year defensive linemen behind Washington defensive end Chase Young).

He played all 16 games, starting 12, and his 539 defensive snaps were second-most on the team behind Christian Wilkins.

And many of those snaps were impactful.

But that’s the past.

What about the future?

“I still feel like it wasn’t a good [rookie season],” Davis said recently. “It was all right. Just as the game went on, I got experience with the game and I started moving fast.”

He added: “I feel like there is a lot of stuff I could’ve done more, but definitely pass rushing [is what needs the most improvement].”

Davis attacked that deficiency with an offseason regimen focused on slimming down to make him quicker and keep him on the field longer.

And he has been working on improving his technique with new defensive line coach Austin Clark.

“I think he did a good job of developing throughout the year in terms of his run defense and being able to win one-on-ones consistently and hold the point on doubles,” Clark said. “I think the major focus for him is finishing plays. I think he specifically probably feels like he left some more out there. Just taking the next step like any other guy this year, taking the next step in his second year. I’m looking forward to him. I’m really looking forward to everything he brings to the table. I love him.”

Davis did miss three tackles last year, which was 7 percent of his opportunities. So that could improve. But based on his broader body of work, it’s a minor quibble.

In fact, the Dolphins were so encouraged by his trajectory that they let Davon Godchaux walk in free agency. They signed Adam Butler to replace Godchaux, but it would be a surprise if Butler is ahead of Davis on the depth chart this fall.

Rather, there will likely be times when all three are on the field at the same time. Wilkins can play 3-4 defensive end, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer suggested recently that Davis will do the same in 2021.

“Some of the things that we’ll ask him to do, whether it’s nose tackle, defensive tackle, end — I think he has the ability to do all those things,” Boyer said.

“And I know this: I know he’s working extremely hard and you can see him getting better this offseason, and obviously we’ll hope that continues and the more things that — like all of our players — the more that we ask of them to do just breeds multiplicity. When you line up in the same thing over and over again, that’s usually — the offense is just too good, and they’ll find the holes in it and we need that ability to be multiple for sure.”