Flores addresses Tua’s five-interception day and provides an update on Xavien Howard

A day after Tua Tagovailoa’s five-interception practice, Brian Flores didn’t seem overly concerned with quarterback’s minicamp performance, but probably doesn’t want to see it happen again.

“At the end of the day, you never want turnovers anywhere,” Flores said. “We need to limit those.”

Tagovailoa’s picks, which game in a driving rainstorm, were at least partially a result of a coaching strategy to push the ball downfield and into tight targets Tuesday — which Tagovailoa wasn’t altogether comfortable doing as a rookie.

“I don’t think Tua’s going to go into a shell,” Flores said. “I tell him [after a practice like that] to continue being aggressive. The conversations are a lot of what we’ve already talked about here — use this time to practice pushing the ball downfield. Then we’ll make the adjustments and the corrections.”

More Flores on Tagovailoa’s rough day: “I think practice is a time where, not just at the quarterback position but every position, you test the waters and see what works, what doesn’t work.”

There’s little doubt that the elements played a role. Some two inches of rain dumped on Broward County Tuesday, and much of it fell during the team’s early afternoon practice.

But instead of moving inside, Flores had his team work in the deluge.

“We could end up playing in that type of weather,” Flores said. “It’s really as simple as that. I think we need to be prepared to play in that type of weather. We live in South Florida. It rains pretty much every day.”

He continued: “I think it’s good work for us. People might not want to stand out in the rain. .... [But] when you get into rain situations, that’s the first thing that happens is you lose your footing. ... You need to practice those elements. Any time it rains and we can stay out there, I think it’s a good opportunity for guys.”

▪ Flores said that nothing has changed with Xavien Howard’s contract talks and that he did not expect Howard to participate in Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp. Howard’s boycott could cost him more than $90,000 in fines.

With Howard out, Noah Igbinoghene has a chance to prove he’s ready to start a year after a minor role as a rookie.

“I think he’s worked hard this offseason,” Flores said of the first-round pick. “From a training standpoint, but also understanding conceptually ... all the things that are going on in the back end. I think he’s made some improvement. I’m pleased with where he’s at and hopefully he continues on in this trajectory.”

▪ Asked specifically about guard Solomon Kindley’s conditioning, Flores responded:

“I don’t think anybody’s where they need from a conditioning standpoint. It’s hard to think anyone’s ready to play 70, 75 plays in an NFL game right now.”

More Flores on Kindley: “I think he’s a little more comfortable. He understands the importance of communication along the offensive line. How important his techniques, fundamentals are. I’ve been pleased with where he’s at. Hope he continues to make strides.”