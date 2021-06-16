Miami Dolphins
Dolphins In Depth podcast: The ‘Xavien Howard Means Business’ Edition
Drama? Controversy? Intrigue?
Beasley wouldn’t want to go out any other way.
In his final podcast at the Miami Herald, there’s a major story line to discuss: Xavien Howard’s decision to hold out of not only voluntary spring practices, but also Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp.
That opens the all-pro cornerback to a fine.
Will the Dolphins pursue it?
Unclear. But they don’t seem to be in a huge rush to accede to his contract demands just one year into his five-year extension.
We discuss all that, plus Beasley says goodbye, in this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast.
