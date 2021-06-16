Miami Dolphins

Dolphins In Depth podcast: The ‘Xavien Howard Means Business’ Edition

Drama? Controversy? Intrigue?

Beasley wouldn’t want to go out any other way.

In his final podcast at the Miami Herald, there’s a major story line to discuss: Xavien Howard’s decision to hold out of not only voluntary spring practices, but also Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp.

That opens the all-pro cornerback to a fine.

Will the Dolphins pursue it?

Unclear. But they don’t seem to be in a huge rush to accede to his contract demands just one year into his five-year extension.

We discuss all that, plus Beasley says goodbye, in this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service