Dolphins In Depth podcast: The ‘Xavien Howard Means Business’ Edition

Drama? Controversy? Intrigue?

Beasley wouldn’t want to go out any other way.

In his final podcast at the Miami Herald, there’s a major story line to discuss: Xavien Howard’s decision to hold out of not only voluntary spring practices, but also Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp.

That opens the all-pro cornerback to a fine.

Will the Dolphins pursue it?

Unclear. But they don’t seem to be in a huge rush to accede to his contract demands just one year into his five-year extension.

We discuss all that, plus Beasley says goodbye, in this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast.