Dolphins add offensive tackle who was inspired in part by Miami’s 2007 one-win team

Another ex-Patriot is joining the Miami Dolphins — but this one never played a down for Brian Flores in New England.

The Dolphins on Monday signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, a London native who has started 11 games for the Ravens and Patriots since entering the league in 2017.

It’s important to note that Flores was gone from New England by the time Eluemunor joined the Patriots in 2019.

Eluemunor had the biggest role of his career in 2020, pushed up New England’s depth chart due to injuries and a COVID-19 opt-out by Marcus Cannon. He saw action at both left and right tackle and was on the field for 41 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 2020.

Eluemunor put together a solid-but-not-spectacular season, according to Pro Football Focus’ rating system, committing one penalty and allowing three sacks on the year.

The signing, which the Dolphins made possible by cutting lineman Timon Parris, gives Miami yet another ex-Patriot. He joins a group that includes defensive backs Jason McCourty, Jamal Perry and Justin Coleman and defensive lineman Adam Butler.

It isn’t exactly clear where the Dolphins plan to play Eluemunor, but if it’s at right tackle, the competition will be fierce. Liam Eichenberg, D.J. Fluker, Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis could all get consideration at that spot, although Hunt and Davis seem more likely to play guard in 2021.

Eluemunor’s interest in American football — which is still rare among European youths — began when he happened upon the Dolphins-Giants game held at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2007. The Dolphins lost that game and 14 others that year.

“It’s funny, the way I got into it was this: I went home one night, I flipped on TV and I saw the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants playing,” Eluemunor’ said in 2017, according to ESPN. “Eli Manning — he must have been so young.

“That game was at Wembley. I loved the way they were hitting each other, the intensity, so I began Googling American football and got more into it.”