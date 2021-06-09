What we know about Dolphins corner Xavien Howard’s big plans for the next few weeks

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard will presumably report for next week’s mandatory minicamp. He’ll get fined if he doesn’t.

But that’s not yet set in stone. And if he does turn up at Dolphins HQ next Tuesday and Wednesday, he might just do rehab work rather than participate in practice.

There’s not a shred of mystery, however, about where the all-pro will be the following week:

With Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence at a luxury resort in Turks and Caicos teaching hotel guests the fundamentals of football.

Howard and Lawrence, who are both represented by South Florida-based agent David Canter, are the latest stars from the world of sports making the trip to the secluded Amanyara resort as part of the property’s Legends program.

The property’s exclusive camps have recently featured NBA champion Kevin Love and tennis icon Maria Sharapova.

“We are really excited to partner with Amanyara, a global leader in the luxury travel industry,” Canter said. “At DEC Management [Canter’s agency], we pride ourselves on securing unique experiences and opportunities for our clients. We are really looking forward to seeing the fan response to this special event.”

The details on Howard and Lawrence’s clinic:

It’ll run from June 25-26, with a cost of $375 per person for the two 90-minute on-field sessions. While the clinics are intended for adults, the weekend is also kid-friendly.

There’s a dinner the final evening, with the proceeds benefiting the Edward C. Garland Youth Centre, a local non-profit organization.

Ness Mugrabi, vice president of DEC Management, said: “When I first reached out to Amanyara, I knew this would be a perfect partnership for our clients. Amanyara is recognized as an elite resort, known for their great prestige in the travel industry. I knew they would work great with our elite clients, who go above and beyond, on and off the football field.”

Howard is certainly elite, and became a bona fide NFL star with a career year in 2020, when he tied the franchise record with 10 interceptions and was named first-team all-pro for the first time in his career.

He believes that production warrants an increase in salary, and has expressed that to the Dolphins. Howard has stayed away from the team’s Davie facility during the spring’s voluntary program, which is his right.

But he’s mandated to report for next week’s minicamp, and could be fined more than $90,000 if he does not.