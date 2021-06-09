Podcast: Miami Dolphins, Dolphins In Depth both need new stars to emerge in 2021

The secret’s out:

The Beasley-Salguero comedy hour is coming to an end.

This is the penultimate edition of the Dolphins In Depth podcast with its current lineup.

Adam Beasley explains his decision to leave the Herald, and where he’s going next, in an early summer edition of your favorite podcast.

But we also talk plenty of football, too — going deep on the Dolphins’ roster, and if Chris Grier has surrounded Xavien Howard with enough stars on defense to really make a run in 2021.

We encourage you to tune in.