Live blog: What’s happening on second day of Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during mini-camp practice at their training facility in Davie Florida, June 11, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Highlights and news from the second day of the Miami Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp:

12:15 p.m. update: Tua Tagovailoa has rebounded well from his five-interception day. He completed several short passes in 7 on 7 drills and connected with Jakeem Grant on a deep pass with two defenders close. He didn’t throw an interception in the first 15 minutes of practice.

Robert Foster made a great catch on a deep ball from Jacoby Brissett and walked off limping. But Brissett also threw an interception to Javaris Davis....

Adam Shaheen dropped a pass.

11:52 a.m. update: Every offensive player was spotted except wide receiver Preston Williams, who is working his way back from foot surgery late last season. Williams was on the field as an observer during parts of Tuesday’s session. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Defensively, every player is participating except cornerback Xavien Howard, who remains away from the team in a contract dispute, and Emmanuel Obgah, who is dealing with a minor injury sustained Tuesday, per a league source.

Howard was not in attendance. Ogbah was in the building.

Ogbah’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WSVN-Fox 7 on Sunday that Ogbah wants a new contract but planned to attend mandatory minicamp. His absence Wednesday was not related to his contract, according to a source.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts -- coming off a significant December knee injury -- is present but not practicing.

Check back throughout the day for updates, which we’ll add to the top.