Dolphins In Depth: The ‘What To Make Of Tua Tagovailoa’s Playbook Admission’ Edition

This week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, it must come as little surprise, is almost exclusively about the quarterback position in general, and Tua Tagovailoa in particular.

We break down his headlines-generating remarks about his 2020 struggles.

As reminder, Tagovailoa said during Miami Dolphins OTAs last week that:

“I wasn’t as comfortable just in general. I wasn’t comfortable calling plays. I think the guys that were here last year were phenomenal. I just didn’t have the comfortability of checking plays, alerting plays and doing that. I just rode with the play, even if I knew it wasn’t going to work. I was going to try to make it work still.”

More Tua: “I didn’t actually know the playbook necessarily really, really good and that’s no one else fault but my fault. Our play calls were simple when I was in. I didn’t have alerts and checks. Where now, I feel comfortable and I can maneuver my way through these things now.”

Much has been said, locally and nationally, about Tagoailoa’s candor. Not we have our say in our first Dolphins In Depth podcast of June 2021.