No contract? No problem (for now) for dynamic Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki doesn’t have a new contract, and the Miami Dolphins might have drafted his eventually replacement in April.

But if the playmaking tight end is angry about either fact, he’s a great actor.

Gesicki, speaking with reporters for the first time in 2021 following Wednesday’s OTA practice, was in good cheer when asked about rookie tight end Hunter Long, selected by the Dolphins in the third round last month.

“I haven’t talked to Hunter since he’s been here,” Gesicki said, tongue firmly planted in cheek. “Like I’ve got no interest in it.

“No, I’m happy with it,” Gesicki continued. “I like Hunter. We’ve been just getting to know him. He’s a good kid. He just graduated on Monday, so congratulations to him. Go Eagles. We’re happy to have him here. Good player, good kid, smart kid, and I think he can just add another element to our offense. If you know anything about the tight end brotherhood, we’re all happy for each other. We’re all excited for one another, so when we drafted him, I just thought more opportunity for the tight end room. I’m excited for him and his career.”

Gesicki also politely deflected when asked about his less-than-ideal contract situation. He’s entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal and, owed just $1.4 million this year, is underpaid.

He’s not alone. The Dolphins haven’t extended most of their 2022 free agents — a list that includes linebacker Jerome Baker, who wasn’t present for Wednesday’s voluntary practice.

But in Gesicki’s case, there is no obvious reason for urgency on the organization’s side to get a deal done. If an agreement isn’t reached by next winter, the Dolphins could simply franchise him or, if Long is ready, let him walk and collect a compensatory pick.

The tag number for tight ends in 2021 was an affordable $9.6 million.

Despite that uncertainty, Gesicki has apparently decided not to make waves.

“I know that sounds cliché and you guys want to hear me say something more interesting than that, but it goes fast,” he said. “It’s crazy I’m already going into Year 4. But I’m just continuing to learn, trying to maybe expand my role. Right now, I’m just coming in here each and every day just hammering down the playbook, trying to learn this stuff and be able to be as versatile as possible for my position, so that’s really what I’m looking for.”

It’s not like he’s unaware of the risks that come with playing football — and how the only money that’s guaranteed in this league is guaranteed money.

Gesicki had one fully functional arm for the last two weeks of the NFL season.

But the fact that he could even put on pads after suffering an ugly shoulder injury in mid-December deserves admiration.

He gutted out the final two games, and somehow caught nine passes during that stretch.

Gesicki was disappointed to miss the playoffs, but the extra time off probably helped. Five months later, he seems back to his old self, participating in Dolphins OTAs and trading barbs with reporters.

“I had to just continue to kind of rehab up on the shoulder postseason and kind of fix up on that,” Gesicki said Wednesday. “I’m feeling good, feeling healthy and now I’m out here back at OTAs and just getting ready, fine-tuning some things, getting in-sync with all the guys. I think that everybody right now is kind of happy to be back in the building and just working and just back in the locker room.”