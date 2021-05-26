Real-time updates from Dolphins OTAs, including a number of significant absences

The Miami Dolphins held their first open practice since December Wednesday, and here are our news, notes and observations live as they come in:

▪ Emmanuel Ogbah, who led the Dolphins with nine sacks in 2020, is among the Dolphins players not spotted by reporters.

It’s not immediately clear why, but his absence provides a bit of context into the team’s decision to bring free agent edge defender Melvin Ingram in for a visit Monday.

“Melvin as a player over the years I’ve seen him, he’s had a nice career,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said earlier in the day. “He’s had a very productive career. As a run player, as a pass rusher, as a disruptive defensive player, I’ve seen that from him.

“We do our due diligence on any player that available. That’s the case with Melvin. We brought him in and had conversations. I’m not going get into what those specific conversations were with Melvin or what our conversations have been internally about the possibility of adding him or not adding him.

“We do our due diligence. In this instance we’ll see where that is. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

Ogbah is entering the final season of a two-year, $15 million contract and is set to earn $7.5 million in base salary in 2021. He is believed to be seeking an extension, though it’s unclear if his absence Wednesday was related to that.

▪ More significant absences Wednesday: cornerbacks Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Jason McCourty, linebackers Jerome Baker and Benardrick McKinney, offensive tackle D.J. Fluker and receiver Will Fuller. Baker is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Howard has made it no secret that he wants a pay raise but a friend said his absence from OTAs is not directly related to that. With Howard, our understanding is his absence is more the case of him having nothing to gain from attending a voluntary session after an historic 10-interception season.

To this point, the Dolphins have not acqueisced to his request for a raise and restructured contract, according to a source.

▪ Receiver Preston Williams, who missed much of last year with a foot injury, also was not spotted. He continues to work with trainers, and a team source said he’s expected back for the start of the regular season, if not sooner.

Williams had foot surgery late last season and is now able to do some running.

▪ Others not spotted on Wednesday: running back Malcolm Brown, tight ends Adam Shaheen and Chris Myarick, linebacker Brennan Scarlett and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who was out for a personal reason unrelated to football.

▪ Rookie running back Gerrid Doaks was doing rehabilitation work and not practicing on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.