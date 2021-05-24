Free agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Miami Dolphins Monday

The Miami Dolphins might not be done adding to the league’s No. 4 scoring defense.

Edge defender Melvin Ingram is in for a free agent visit Monday, an NFL source tells the Miami Herald.

Ingram, 32, is a three-time Pro Bowler who spent each of his first NFL nine seasons with the Chargers (both in San Diego and Los Angeles).

Ingram, who has 49 sacks and 70 tackles for loss in his career, missed all but seven games in 2020 with a series of knee injuries that twice landed him on injured reserve. As a result, he went without a sack for the first time as a pro.

Little has been reported about his health since, so it’s unclear if he needed surgery. Ingram did have a free agent visit with the Kansas City Chiefs in March.

Should Ingram sign with the Dolphins, he would join a group of pass rushers that includes ascending talent Andrew Van Ginkel and first-round pick Jaelan Phillips.

The Dolphins ranked 10th in the NFL with 2.6 sacks per game, but have since parted ways with two of their better pass rushers in Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson.

The Dolphins have the resources to sign Ingram to a short-term, low-risk deal. They have roughly $13 million in cap space, but still have much of their draft class to get under contract.