The complete list of 2021 Miami Dolphins NFL Draft picks with projected rookie roles

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books and the Miami Dolphins made seven selections across three days.

Take a deeper look at the seven players drafted by the Dolphins this weekend:

Jaylen Waddle

Position: Wide receiver.

Round/overall pick: 1/6.

Height/Weight: 5-9/180.

College: Alabama.

2020 stats: 28 catches, 591 yards, four touchdowns in six games.

Projected 2021 role: Starting slot receiver, primary returner.

NFL.com scouting report: “Thrilling, game-breaking talent who will come into the league as one of the fastest receivers to ever play the game.”

Jaelan Phillips

Position: Edge defender.

Round/overall pick: 1/18.

Height/Weight: 6-5/260.

College: Miami.

2020 stats: 15 1/2 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one interception in 10 games.

Projected 2021 role: Third-down pass rusher, front seven rotation piece.

NFL.com scouting report: “Edge defender with plus physical attributes and a motor that keeps him working and attacking throughout the rep.”

Jevon Holland

Position: Defensive back.

Round/overall pick: 2/36.

College: Oregon.

Height/Weight: 6-1/207.

2020 stats: COVID-19 opt-out.

Projected 2021 role: Potential starter at safety and nickel corner.

NFL.com scouting report: “Versatile defensive back with good size, above-average instincts and impressive ball skills.”

Liam Eichenberg

Position: Offensive lineman.

Round/overall pick: 2/42.

College: Notre Dame.

Height/Weight: 6-6/306.

2020 stats: Consensus All-American who started 13 games at left tackle, zero sacks allowed.

Projected 2021 role: Likely to compete to start at right tackle and left guard.

NFL.com scouting report: “A better run blocker than pass protector at this juncture, Eichenberg is a three-year starter at left tackle but might be asked to move to the right side due to average slide quickness and inconsistencies in pass protection.”

Hunter Long

Position: Tight end.

Round/overall pick: 3/81.

College: Boston College.

Height/Weight: 6-5/254.

2020 stats: 57 catches for 685 yards, five touchdowns in 11 games.

Projected 2021 role: No. 3 tight end.

NFL.com scouting report: “Pass-catching tight end with decent speed and plus ball skills but a concerning lack of consistent aggression in his play.”

Larnel Coleman

Position: Offensive lineman.

Round/overall pick: 7/231.

College: UMass.

Height/Weight: 6-6/307.

2020 stats: Started all four games at left tackle and made watchlist for Outland Trophy.

Projected 2021 role: Reserve, developmental tackle.

NFL.com scouting report: “He’s athletic in space and should be able to compete in all run-blocking schemes. While his pass protection is average by NFL standards, he has talent to work with and offers swing tackle potential as a Day 3 draft pick.”

Gerrid Doaks

Position: Running back.

Round/overall pick: 7/231.

College: Cincinnati.

Height/Weight: 5-11/228.

2020 stats: 144 carries for 673 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 14 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Projected 2021 role: Situational running back, who could compete for more playing time.

NFL.com scouting report: “He lacks foot quickness and the desired field vision to find pathways and yardage on his own, so power will need to become his calling card.”