NFL Draft live updates: Pitts is expected to go third, so who could Dolphins get at No. 6?

The rumors, reports and speculation are finally almost over: It’s time for the 2021 NFL Draft.

For the second year in a row, it’s shaping up to be a pivotal NFL Draft for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have two picks in the first round Thursday, starting with the No. 6 selection before they pick at No. 18 later in the day.

The Draft begins at 8 p.m., but the Miami Herald will be here all day to provide updates on those final trades and tidbits of information before things get started in Cleveland.

11 a.m.: The Dolphins made one of their most important picks of the last decade in the first round last year, taking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Their top-six selection this year won’t be quite as momentous, but it could still go a long way in determining how successful this era can be.

The No. 6 pick is a gift for Miami, which just barely missed out on the 2020-21 NFL playoffs and still got the No. 3 pick from the Houston Texans because of a trade sending tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Texans in 2019. The Dolphins traded down to get an extra first-round pick in 2023, then traded back up to land the No. 6 pick from the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the perfect chance to build up a supporting cast around Tagovailoa.

The easiest selection to make would be Kyle Pitts — assuming the tight end falls. Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the Florida Gators, and finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting. He’s potentially a generational receiver and the Atlanta Falcons are honing in on him, ESPN reported.

If Pitts isn’t around, the Dolphins will still have a number of potential star wide receivers to take. Receivers DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Ja’Marr Chase all project as top-12 picks, and at least two of the three should still be around at No. 6. Chase is widely considered the No. 1 wideout on the board, but Smith did win the Heisman last year, becoming the first wide receiver to take home the award in nearly 30 years, and Waddle, Smith’s teammate with the Alabama Crimson Tide, was actually outperforming Smith before he went down with an injury midway through the 2020 college football season.

Tackle Penei Sewell could also be in play after Miami traded guard Ereck Flowers to the Washington Football Team on Monday. The offensive lineman is an option for the Dolphins at No. 6, a source told the Herald.