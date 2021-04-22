Here’s an out-of-the-box NFL Draft scenario that Tua Tagovailoa would absolutely love

Tired: Kyle Pitts or Jaylen Wadde?

Wired: Kyle Pitts and Jaylen Waddle!

Unlikely? Yes.

Impossible? No way.

Not after listening to Denver Broncos general manager George Paton on Thursday.

A day after Chris Grier held his predraft news conference, Paton met the press.

But it appears some time in between, the two executives chatted, Patton relayed to reporters.

Patton, whose team owns the ninth overall pick and is in the market for a quarterback, wouldn’t disclose the content of that conversation, of course.

But he might have inadvertently dropped a pretty big hint.

Patton told NFL Network’s James Palmer that he has yet to make any calls about moving up in the draft, but has received calls from teams looking to move up.

#broncos GM George Paton tells me they have not yet made any calls about possibly moving up in the draft. Hey have however received calls from teams looking to move up. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 22, 2021

Which means it’s possible one of those calls was from Grier, who in addition to having the sixth overall pick also has pick No. 18.

Put another way, while much of the conventional wisdom is Grier would try to move down from No. 6 if Pitts and Ja’Marr Chase are gone, maybe he’s planning something even more dramatic: Two top-10 picks, and two high-level targets for Tua Tagovailoa.

Waddle and his Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith would certainly be in play if the Dolphins moved up from 18 to nine, but so would an impact defensive player.

Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Caleb Farley, Michigan edge defender Kwity Paye and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons are expected to go in that range.

It’s also conceivable, albeit unlikely, that Grier would target one of the two high-end offensive tackles — Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater — in that scenario.

What would it take for the Dolphins to move up from 18 to nine?

It’s a difference of 450 points on DraftTek’s trade value chart — the equivalent of a second-round pick.

The Dolphins just so happen to have two of them: Nos. 36 and 50 overall.