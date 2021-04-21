Miami Dolphins

Podcast: The ‘Could Chris Grier Make Yet Another Blockbuster Draft Trade?’ Edition

NFL Network on Monday reported something we have heard whispered for quite some time:

The Miami Dolphins are giving some thought to trading down from No. 6 if circumstances dictate.

Those circumstances presumably include Ja’Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts going in the top 5 next Thursday night.

In that case, the Dolphins could move down to, say, ninth, and still land one of the two Alabama wide receivers — DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

We discuss that, debate Najee Harris vs. Travis Etienne and lay out a scenario in which the Dolphins make three picks next Thursday night in our latest edition of the Dolphins In Depth podcast.

