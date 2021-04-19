Details on Dolphins’ D.J. Fluker signing and how it might affect their draft approach

The deck has been cleared for the Miami Dolphins to take the best available pass-catcher with their top draft pick.

The idea of them selecting an offensive tackle at 6 next week was always a bit far-fetched — and their latest transaction makes it even more so.

The Dolphins on Monday added veteran offensive tackle D.J. Fluker to a one-year deal. Able to play all four offensive line positions except for center, he will compete with the team’s stable of young tackles and guards for a shot to start.

Three rookies — Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley — started at various times for the Dolphins in 2020, and Jesse Davis remains under contract, but the front office has been determined to bring in competition for them all this offseason.

The Dolphins traded for former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson last month only to cut him less than two weeks later due to behavior issues.

Fluker, 30, has started 96 games for four teams in his eight-year career — most recently in Baltimore, where he was teammates with new Dolphins center Matt Skura.

Fluker allowed just two sacks but committed nine penalties in 531 snaps for the Ravens in 2020, earning a Pro Football Focus grade of 63.8 out of 100.

It’s hard to see why the Dolphins would add him to an already full offensive line room if they were giving serious thought to selecting Oregon’s Penei Sewell or Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater at 6 — assuming that’s where they actually end up picking.

The Dolphins have received calls to trade out of that spot, and are considering it, NFL Network reported Monday. They likely would only do so if both Florida’s Kyle Pitts and LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase are off the board and if they could remain in the top 10, which would allow them to take one of the Alabama wide receivers, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.