Fresh perspective on Clowney-to-Browns and where it leaves Dolphins’ pursuit of DEs

Jadeveon Clowney was probably never going to join the Miami Dolphins.

Clowney, the best remaining edge defender left on the market, signed a one-year contract with the Browns this week that will pay him as much as $10 million.

Given the Dolphins’ past interest — they unsuccessfully tried to trade for him in 2019 — and their remaining need for pass rush depth, it would be surprising if the team didn’t at least discuss his name this offseason.

But there’s been no indication that they were serious contenders to sign him this time around.

And that comes as no surprise to people familiar with his back story.

Clowney vetoed the Texans’ attempt to send him to Miami two years ago, with the Houston Chronicle reporting he was “adamant” about not joining Miami. The belief at the time was he didn’t want to join a team starting its rebuild from Square 1, plus he wanted a longer-term deal than the Dolphins were willing to offer.

But there might have been a third factor:

A source tells the Miami Herald that Clowney was also apprehensive about going from one Bill Belichick assistant to another. Bill O’Brien was Clowney’s coach his entire time in Houston, and the former No. 1 pick had enough of the Patriot (South) Way.

In fairness, Brian Flores is neither O’Brien nor Belichick. Flores is his own man, and while he has certainly brought some elements of New England to Miami, he is also different in many ways, too. Clowney might have realized that, had he given the Dolphins a shot.

Instead, he’s on his fourth team in as many seasons. (Granted, each of the clubs he has joined since leaving Houston has been a playoff contender, although none has given him a long-term deal.)

So where does that leave the Dolphins? Basically where they were before Clowney made his 2021 plans.

Logic suggests they will target an edge defender with either the 18th, 36th or 50th picks (and maybe do so twice).

Names that make sense include the University of Miami’s Jaelan Phillips and Greg Rousseau, Michigan’s Kwity Paye, Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari and Texas’ Joseph Ossai.

But just because we think something should happen doesn’t mean it will. Most everyone expected the Dolphins to take a running back early last year, but they didn’t.

So if history repeats itself — and perhaps even if it doesn’t — expect them to sign one of the remaining veteran edge defenders.

The biggest names left on the market (list provided by CBSSports.com)?

Melvin Ingram, Justin Houston (who’s drawn interest from the Ravens and Colts), Ryan Kerrigan and Olivier Vernon.

Of course, doing so can’t happen unless they free up some cap space. As of Wednesday, the Dolphins have just $7.3 million in space, according to the NFLPA’s public report.

That’s not even enough to cover what they will owe their draft class ($13.3 million).