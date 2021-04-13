New NFL COVID-19 policy effectively mandates vaccinations for coaches, key staff

The National Football League is effectively mandating all coaches and other team employees who come in contact with players to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — unless they have a “bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so.”

While the league, in a memo distributed Tuesday, is not threatening to fire those who refuse to get vaccinated, its new protocols all but makes it impossible for many who resist to effectively do their jobs.

The NFL informed clubs today any team employee who refuses a COVID-19 vaccination without “bona fide medical or religious ground” will be barred from Tier 1 or Tier 2 status, and thus have restricted access within the team facility and not work directly with players, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2021

Coaches and high-priority staff without approved waivers will not have access to players — a critical aspect to many of their jobs.

The policy implicitly rejects most arguments against immunization, stating: “the overwhelming consensus among medical and public health experts is the most effective way for someone to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19 — and the risk of infecting others — is to be vaccinated.”

Players are not subject to this policy at this time.

But coaches are — including those who have been skeptical, if not downright defiant, of the league’s mask protocols during the season.

The NFL has the legal basis for such a policy. The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ruled in late 2020 that companies have the right to mandate that their employees get vaccinated.

The NFL meanwhile is pushing forward with plans to hold an in-person offseason program in the coming days. Whether Miami Dolphins players show up for it remains to be seen.

Members of the Denver Broncos announced collectively that they are skipping the voluntary workouts.

“COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our families and our communities, and it makes no sense for us as players to put ourselves at risk during this dead period,” Broncos players said in a statement provided by their union. “... Despite having a completely virtual offseason last year, the quality of play across the NFL was better than ever by almost every measure.”

A statement on behalf of the Denver Broncos players: pic.twitter.com/b7ZQZ1Z7PY — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the NFL also informed member clubs that they are expected to use their stadium or training facility as a vaccination site for staff, players and family. NFL wants to know the status of those plans, plus a percentage of vaccinated employees, by Monday.

The NFL is also directing teams to host vaccine information sessions for players, families and staff in an attempt to build comfort and trust in the shots.

The league said it anticipates lifting restrictions on locker room and cafeteria capacity for vaccinated individuals this season. The NFL is also instructing teams to report back each week on the number of employees who have been vaccinated, and plans to ease protocols relating to testing, mask-wearing distancing and travel when vaccination thresholds are met.