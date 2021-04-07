Miami Dolphins’ popular draft party returns in 2021 — with some important changes

The Miami Dolphins’ draft party is back — a welcome return for fans after the team went virtual for its 2020 event due to coronavirus.

The organization announced the details for the April 29 event Wednesday, and they sounded a lot like a normal year — albeit with a limited crowd size:

A live stage show featuring Dolphins analysts, current players, alumni and more.

Stadium and locker room tours.

Plus on-field events and merchandise sale.

“We’re excited to return to hosting our annual party at Hard Rock Stadium and create an exciting atmosphere for the first night of the draft,” said Miami Dolphins vice president of marketing Laura Sandall. “The party will be a socially distanced experience, offer fun activities for fans of all ages and be a great way to welcome new players to our Dolphins family.”

Given the reduced capacity (the limit is 5,000 people), the team is urging fans who want to attend to RSVP at dolphinsdraft.com. The event will follow the same COVID-19 protocols that were in place during the season — physical distancing, mandatory mask wearing, etc.

The Dolphins were one of just a handful of NFL teams that allowed fans to attend every home game in 2020 — but only after devising a rigorous protocol, which included a GBAC STAR accredited cleaning plan.

As for those who are unable to get tickets or want to participate remotely, the team will stream the stage show on YouTube.