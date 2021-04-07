Podcast: The ‘Is Tua Now The AFC East’s No. 2 QB (And Does It Matter)?’ Edition

Another week, another massive predraft trade involving an AFC East team.

This time around, it was the Jets who were wheeling and dealing, sending Sam Darnold to the Panthers for draft compensation.

That made official the obvious: Joe Douglas will be taking a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. And most expect it to be Zach Wilson, the BYU stud.

That means Tua Tagovailoa is now the third-longest tenured starter in the division, and at least the third-best quarterback in the division.

But in our latest Dolphins In Depth podcast, we discuss why that’s no great feat. Armando is not exactly bullish with his projection of Tagovailoa’s future.

We get into all of that, plus debate whether the Dolphins should be happy taking DeVonta Smith if Ja’Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts are gone when Miami goes on the clock at 6.