Miami Dolphins bring back familiar face to boost depth on defensive line

Depth won’t be an issue for the Miami Dolphins on the interior defensive line.

Two weeks after signing Adam Butler, the Dolphins added another veteran defensive tackle: John Jenkins, who spent the 2019 season with Miami.

Jenkins is signing a one-year with the Dolphins. The terms were not immediately known.

At 6-foot-3 and 333 pounds, Jenkins gives Miami a true nose tackle and heft on running downs.

Jenkins, who also has had stints with the Saints, Bears and Giants since entering the league in 2013, was in Chicago in 2020, tallying 21 tackles in 11 games. He missed time with a thumb injury but was effective when available; Pro Football Focus gave him an above-average grade of 72.6.

In his first go-round with the Dolphins, Jenkins appeared in all 16 games, starting five, and had 34 tackles, including two for loss.

One thing Jenkins does not do particularly well: get after the quarterback. He has just 2 1/2 sacks in his career, so the Dolphins still need pass rush help, which will presumably come from the draft.

Jenkins will likely be the fifth man in a five-man defensive tackle/3-4 end rotation that includes Butler, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler.