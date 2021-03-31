Miami Dolphins

Dolphin In Depth podcast: The ‘Let’s Break Down Those Monster Trades’ Edition

Trader Chris has done it again.

Chris Grier, the Maimi Dolphins’ general manager, again rocked the NFL world with a series of moves that reset the NFL Draft.

It was two trades that in truth was a three-way deal.

The Dolphins dropped from 3 to 6. The Eagles moved from 6 to 12. And the 49ers leapfrogged from 12 to 3.

San Francisco gave up the store to take the quarterback of its future. Miami got a future first and still is in a position to take Kyle Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase or DeVonta Smith.

And the Eagles are going to own the 2022 draft with as many as three first-rounders.

We break it all down, and predict who Grier and Brian Flores will chose with the sixth overall selection, in the latest edition of the Dolphins In Depth podcast.

