American Heritage’s Patrick Surtain II is about to do something his dad never could

Patrick Surtain II would be a top-15 NFL prospect, no matter his back story. He has elite talent, smarts and discipline.

But throw in the fact that he shares a name and a position with one of the best corners in Miami Dolphins history, PS2 is different than any other defender in this year’s draft.

Patrick Sr. played 11 NFL seasons, including seven with the Dolphins, before eventually becoming the head coach at Plantation American Heritage.

Surtain II played high school ball for his dad before signing with Alabama as the nation’s No. 8 recruit. He lived up to the hype in his three collegiate seasons, and now is a shoe-in to do something his pops never could:

Get drafted in the first round — and perhaps even the top 10. (Surtain Sr. was the draft’s 44th pick in 1998.)

“I just not try to compare my career to my dad’s career, but just looking at his career he had an ultimately great career,” Surtain II said Monday, ahead of Alabama’s Pro Day. “I can control what I control by just going out there and playing my game the best I can. And at the end of the day, his legacy is his legacy, and I’m just trying to build on my legacy.”

Surtain’s legacy includes two all-pro selections and a spot on the Dolphins’ all-time team.

But there’s a chance his son, who was a unanimous first-team All-American and the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior, will be even better.

“If you want to talk about accountability, responsibility, you’re never going to find anybody who does it any better than he does,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday. “And the guy’s got really good skills to play the position. He’s very instinctive. He’s got great length, he’s got great size. He’s a good cover guy. He’s got really good feet. He’s smart. He understands the game, he understands the offense, and what they’re trying to do. He’s always very well prepared. We always give our guys a scouting report, assignment that they have to do. His is always the best of just about anybody that presents to the team. I think he’s going to have a great career.”

Wrote NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “Surtain has an ideal blend of size, speed and ball skills. He’s at his best in press coverage. He doesn’t consistently re-route receivers, but he avoids false steps and has plenty of speed to stay on top versus the vertical passing game. He will struggle at times versus smaller/quicker pass catchers. Like most big corners, he lacks top-flight short-area quickness. He has good eyes from off coverage, though. He identifies route combinations and makes aggressive plays on the ball. He is tough to fill versus the run and he’s a reliable tackler in the open field. Overall, Surtain is a very similar prospect to Marlon Humphrey when he was coming out of Alabama. I envision similar success for Surtain at the next level.”

In his four NFL seasons, Humphrey has been twice named to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team all-pro in 2019. So the bar is set high.

But dealing with oversized expectations is nothing new for Patrick II. He has dealt with it since the first time he put on pads.

While he was just 8 when his dad’s career ended, the younger Surtain studied Patrick Sr.’s game on YouTube highlights. And he sees similarities between how his dad played the position two decades ago and how he does now.

“My dad has been a huge inspiration in my life,” Surtain II. Just from him molding me and raising me to the young man I am today. I’m very thankful for him. He’s taught me a lot of things on and off the field, whether it’s in football or in life. Him having a tremendous impact on my life, it definitely means a lot.”

Surtain II won’t have to wait long on draft night to hear his name called. Few expect him to make it past the Cowboys at 10.

Still, if you squint hard and use some imagination, you could see him falling to 18th, when the Dolphins will make their second of two first-round picks.

And even after investing in three corners, it’s not totally absurd to think the Dolphins would take Surtain, should he fall that far. Xavien Howard still wants a raise and neither Byron Jones nor Noah Igbinoghene met expectations last year.

So yes, there is a scenario in which Surtain II becomes the fourth son to follow their father into the Dolphins huddle. Randy and Channing Crowder, Rudy and Kantroy Barber and Bob and Brian Griese are the only father-son combos in franchise history.

“It would be a blessing,” Surtain said, of going to the Dolphins. “Just whatever team I go to, it would be a blessing in disguise, but I feel like if I go it would just be another stepping stone, another legacy that continues like he’s done before. But at the same time whatever team I go to in the the meantime, I just will feel blessed. I just can’t wait for the opportunity. When draft day comes, whatever team picks me, I’ll be grateful.”