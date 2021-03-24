Former Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy says a lot by saying very little about Brian Flores

Kyle Van Noy’s unique — and at times challenging — personality rubbed some inside Dolphins headquarters the wrong way during his lone season in Miami, sources tell the Miami Herald.

And based on his comments (or lack thereof) to Patriots reporters Wednesday during his re-introductory news conference, the feeling might have been mutual.

Van Noy was said to be upset by the Dolphins’ decision to cut him one year into his four-year, $51 million contract. That gibes with his demeanor during Wednesday’s Zoom availability.

Asked directly to discuss the difference between Brian Flores the position coach (who was in charge of Van Noy during his first stint in New England) and Brian Flores the head coach, Van Noy’s response was abrupt:

“No comment.”

Question: What was the difference between Brian Flores the LBs coach and Brian Flores the head coach?



Kyle Van Noy: “No comment.” pic.twitter.com/BVd6rWBMa4 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 24, 2021

Van Noy later confirmed what was obvious to anyone familiar with history: He has a “big chip” on his shoulder after the Dolphins gave up on him and is fired up to face them twice a year.

“I know everything they do down there,” Van Noy said, according to NESN. “It’s going to be good.”

Van Noy earned $15 million in his one year with the Dolphins — which is more than he will collect even if he sees his new two-year deal with New England to completion.

Still, that might be the most money he will ever see again, considering Van Noy turns 30 on Friday and has never had even seven sacks in any of his seven NFL seasons.

The best football of his career has come when he has played for the Patriots, earning a spot on the franchise’s all-decade team and winning two Super Bowls.

But he wasn’t a great personality fit in Miami, even as a team captain — a designation he mentioned during his farewell message to Miami fans three weeks ago.

“I am surprised and disappointed in their decision,” Van Noy said upon learning of his release. “As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me.

“I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team.”

The Dolphins replaced Van Noy with a younger, cheaper option in Benardrick McKinney, who, unlike Van Noy, has been to a Pro Bowl.

Van Noy is one of four former Dolphins to sign with New England in recent days. The others: center Ted Karras (who, like Van Noy, returned to the Patriots after just one year in Miami), linebacker Raekwon McMillan and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.