Miami Dolphins’ Will Fuller talks Tua, Deshaun, his suspension and betting on himself

New Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller on Tuesday spoke enthusiastically about working with Tua Tagovailoa, his new QB.

But he also took a moment to voice total support for his previous quarterback — Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans star who is suddenly at the center of a sexual misconduct scandal.

“I fully support Deshaun,” said Fuller, who spent the past four seasons catching passes from Watson in Houston. “I don’t know any of the specifics about what’s going on with him. But I’ll fully support him. Yeah, I’ve been talking to him. To me it seems like his head’s on completely straight. I’m just looking forward to seeing where everything goes. Hopefully he’s OK.”

Fourteen massage therapists in the past two weeks have sued Watson, alleging sexual assault and/or inappropriate conduct. All but two of the 14 women who have accused Watson say the wrongdoing occurred in the Houston area. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has said the allegations against Watson are “meritless.”

The NFL is also said to be investigating the allegations, which have significantly complicated Watson’s quest to be traded from the Texans. The Dolphins were among the teams interested in acquiring Watson before the lawsuits were filed.

Fuller is one of four former Texans who have joined the Dolphins this offseason in an exodus that speaks on some level to the dysfunction within the organization.

Fuller, who caught 209 passes for 3,110 yards (14.9 average) and 24 touchdowns as a Texan, declined to comment on what went on within the Texans organization during his time there.

“It was a little different season for me but I don’t even want to talk about Houston,” Fuller said. “I played there five years, happy they drafted me. Had a great time there. But I’m just looking forward to the next chapter in my career and starting fresh with Miami. Like I keep saying, I’m super excited to get to work and just finally meet the guys and go to training camp and just put in that work.”

Fuller added: “I’ve signed a one-year deal, looking to help this team win. And I’m just excited to be here. I’m excited for a fresh start. Miami took a chance on me and I’m just excited to be here and excited to put my head down and work.”

That one-year deal was for $10 million, surely less than what Fuller had hoped for when his free agency process began. But aside from Kenny Golladay, no receiver truly cashed in on the open market.

“I feel like I wanted to take a one-year just to prove my worth in the league,” Fuller said. “I’ve had my fair share of injuries and I’ve been working really hard. I just want to prove to the NFL, to the Dolphins for taking a chance on me, that I’m a player that they would love to have long-term.”

Fuller will miss the 2021 opener as he completes a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drugs policy. He told reporters Tuesday that his failed test was “completely accidental” and a “one-time thing.”

Fuller is finishing up his winter training in Houston, but plans to relocated to South Florida soon and begin working with the Dolphins’ 2021 starting quarterback — who, barring a trade or a draft-day stunner, will presumably be Tagovailoa.

“He’s an electric player,” Fuller said of Tua. “I watched him a lot in college. Didn’t get much time to watch him in the NFL because I was with Houston but I mean, I’m super excited to play with Tua and can’t wait to work with him.

▪ The player who had the Miami Dolphins’ biggest catch of 2020 will have a chance to do even more in 2021.

Mack Hollins has signed a one-year deal keeping him Miami through at least training camp. He’s best known to Dolphins fans as the guy who caught Ryan Fitzpatrick’s blind, game-winning throw against the Raiders.

That was one of 16 receptions Hollins had in 2020. He also logged 256 special teams snaps. Both numbers were career highs.

He joins a very crowded training cap competition. The other receivers currently on Miami’s roster: Fuller, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson, Kirk Merritt, Robert Foster, Lynn Bowden, Malcolm Perry and Kai Locksley.