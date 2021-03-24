Dolphins In Depth podcast: A heated debate about Miami’s free agency moves

Free agency is, by in large, in the books, and the Dolphins were not among the biggest spenders.

Far from.

Instead, they used their cap space to add a bunch of depth-building veterans, guys who are more likely to play special teams than from a bunch of snaps scrimmage.

That decision sparked a heated 40 minutes between Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero. Both largely agree that the Dolphins should have done more with the resources available, but they differed on whether adding guys such as Cethan Carter and Malcolm Brown and Adam Butler and Jacoby Brissett was the right decision, no matter what else was done.

So join us for that conversation, plus our thoughts on the growing Deshaun Watson scandal, in our latest Dolphins In Depth podcast.