Meet the new Miami Dolphins: Brian Flores’ plan at linebacker comes into focus

The Dolphins formally signed two veteran linebackers Monday: Brennan Scarlett and Duke Riley.

Both are versatile. Both are athletic. Both have shown flashes of really good football.

And most importantly, both are affordable.

Scarlett — who joins Miami after spending his first five seasons with the Houston Texans — signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Dolphins.

Riley — a fifth-year veteran who was last with the Eagles — agreed to a similar deal.

Their market values suggest both are depth additions, and the Pro Football Focus grades (both in the mid-50s last year) suggest the same.

Neither has a ton of guaranteed money in their deals, so both will have to perform well in training camp and the preseason to ensure a spot on the Dolphins’ 53.

But considering the team’s lack of depth, particularly at outside linebacker, they have a good head start.

Scarlett is a more of a natural edge defender, while Riley is best in coverage (he’s surrendered just two touchdowns in 56 career targets). But during conversations with both Monday, it would be a mistake to typecast either.

Here’s a sampling of what each had to say during their introduction to South Florida media Monday.

Brennan Scarlett

▪ Scarlett acknowledged his first time through free agency was a bit stressful, but was drawn to the Dolphins because they are “a great, historic franchise.”

He added: “The Miami Dolphins organization has a great history, a history of winning. It’s been around for a lot of years. One I’ve always respected. I’m excited to be a part of that story. I’m looking forward to the 2021 season. I’m excited to be a part of it, to go out there and compete and win some football games and have some fun. That’s really what I’m excited about being here.”

▪ While he’s projected to be part of an outside linebacker rotation that includes Andrew Van Ginkel and Vince Biegel, Scarlett suggested that’s not etched in stone. “We didn’t get into particulars about the role. Just knowing whatever it’s going to be, it’s a role that has to be earned. That’s what I respect.”

▪ Scarlett has shared a linebackers room with Benardrick McKinney his entire pro career, and that will continue in Miami.

“B-Mac loves the game of football,” Scarlett said. “He’s passionate on the football field. He wants to be out there, loves to be out there. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I share those same values.”

McKinney is expected to fill the Kyle Van Noy role in the Dolphins’ defense.

▪ One fun subplot from his decision to sign with the Dolphins: Scarlett will be reunited with Austin Clark, his college teammate at Cal. Clark is now the Dolphins’ defensive line coach after working with the outside linebackers in 2020.

“You talk about a player with some grit. A.C. has some grit,” Scarlett said. “Another guy that loved to play the game. I could tell back then how passionate he was about the ins and outs of the game, the fundamentals. The intangible things. I’m not surprised he’s sitting in the seat he is now.”

Duke Riley

▪ No need to worry about Riley getting amped up for games. He seemed eager to play Monday, even though the season is another six months off.

When asked to describe himself as a player, Riley replied: “Energy. That’s all I can say. ... A guy who’s going to bring his teammates along, lead by example.”

▪ Riley has always been a good special teams player. But in 2020, he showed ability on defense, too, logging a career-high 569 snaps on D.

“I knew I would have to make an impact [on special teams] to be noticed,” Riley said. “I wanted to play defense. People get in moods when they’re not on defense. [But] special teams, I look at it like it’s everything.”

▪ How did the Eagles use him?

“Many different ways. Third-down situations, first-down situations,” he said. “I’m an every down guy.”

***

The Dolphins have also added former UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley, who threw 9 touchdown and 14 interceptions in college. He’s hoping for a second act as a receiver in the NFL.

But he comes with some significant red flags, however. In June of 2019, police charged Locksley with a number of offenses, including gun charges and making terroristic threats.

According to CBSSports.com, Locksley allegedly shouted at a group of people that he “had a handgun with a full magazine and would empty it on the individuals.”

UTEP briefly suspended Locksley before reinstating him; he appeared in 11 games as a senior. Court records suggest the most serious charges are either inactive or have been since dismissed.