Miami Dolphins add third Houston Texan in three days, but pass rush questions remain

Linebacker Brennan Scarlett agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins Friday. Foto: AP

The Miami Dolphins are signing outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one year deal, a league source tells the Miami Herald — becoming the third former Houston Texan the team has added in recent days.

Scarlett, 27, has 5 1/2 sacks in five NFL seasons, starting 22 of 56 games. He adds depth at a position where the Dolphins desperately need it.

Before his addition, Andrew Van Ginkel and VInce Biegel were the team’s lone established outside linebackers. Benardrick McKinney, Scarlett’s teammate his entire time as a pro, told reporters that he can also play the edge, but he’s primarily an inside linebacker.

So significant questions remain about how the Dolphins will replace the pass rush lost when they cut Kyle Van Noy and traded Shaq Lawson to Houston for McKinney. Emmanuel Ogbah is the most accomplished of the group, but the Dolphins consider him a defensive end. Sam Eguavoen, Jason Strowbridge and Tyshun Render will also be in the mix come training camp.

McKinney, Scarlett and receiver Will Fuller all made the move from Miami to Houston this week. All three are in line for significant playing time on their new team.

Scarlett, who stands 6-4 and weighs 260 pounds, spent his entire college career playing for two of the Pac 12’s biggest rivals. He started out at Cal before transferring to Stanford after graduation.

He has had a productive NFL career despite going undrafted.