Dolphins In Depth Podcast: The ‘Where Things Stand Two Days Into Free Agency’ Edition

The Dolphins this offseason have transformed from the hare into the tortoise.

Through the first 24 hours of free agency, the team’s only signing outside its own locker room was Bengals special teamer Cethan Carter.

No big-name wide receiver.

No quarterback-brutalizing defensive end.

No workhorse running back.

Nothing.

So what happened?

We explain it all, plus what to expect next, in our free agency edition of the Dolphins In Depth podcast.