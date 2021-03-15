Former Miami Dolphins and Fort Lauderdale Dillard player Calvin Jackson, 49, dies

In 1997, the Dolphins’ Calvin Jackson and Dan Marino shake hands. Miami Herald

Former Miami Dolphins defensive back Calvin Jackson, who was a South Florida native, passed away at the age of 49 due to an undisclosed illness, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Jackson played at Fort Lauderdale Dillard and Auburn University before signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.

In six seasons with the Dolphins from 1994-1999, Jackson had four interceptions, one touchdown and four sacks in 75 games played.

Jackson’s son, Calvin Jackson Jr., who was a wide receiver with Washington State in 2020, tweeted “I was just talking to you yesterday bro,” and “Can’t be real,” late Sunday.