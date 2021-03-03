Armando Salguero and a guest host discuss the buzz around the Miami Dolphins’ offseason

In this week’s Dolphins in Depth podcast, Armando Salguero and Barry Jackson discuss if the Dolphins should invest big money on Green Bay free agent running back Aaron Jones, whether Miami should clear cap space and embark on another spending spree in free agency and what’s the best use of the 18th overall pick.

We also size up several defensive issues: Should the Dolphins stick with the Bobby McCain-Eric Rowe tandem at safety? Should Miami acquiesce to Xavien Howard’s request for a contract renegotiation? And if another prominent front seven defender is added, who and what should be the focus?

And we discuss several of the Dolphins’ 2020 draft picks and what roles they can expect — and should warrant — in 2021. We also discuss the two Miami Hurricanes who could be available to the Dolphins in the first round of the NFL Draft.

And what would a Dolphins podcast be without mentioning Deshaun Watson? We talk about Miami’s interest in the disgruntled Houston quarterback and the key Dolphins timing issue in play.