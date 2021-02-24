Podcast: The ‘Maybe Free Agency Will Be Low-Key For The Miami Dolphins’ Edition

Chris Grier’s philosophy since becoming head of the Dolphins in 2019 has been to build through the draft.

We will find out this year if that philosophy has changed.

Because everything has set up for a quiet free agency for the Dolphins.

Limited cap resources due to the pandemic. The year’s best players likely headed for the franchise tag. A bunch of contracts that would need to be reworked for the Dolphins to be players.

And four draft picks in the first two rounds. So perhaps Allen Robinson is a pipe dream. Maybe the Dolphins’ No. 1 receiver of 2021 is in the draft.

We discuss all that, plus have our weekly Deshaun Watson banter and make the case for Russell Wilson to Miami, in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.