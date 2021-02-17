Podcast: The ‘Miami Dolphins’ Two Free Agency Paths’ Edition

The Miami Dolphins will enter free agency with cap space.

And they could have even more with some accounting tricks.

But is that the right move?

Should they build through free agency or the draft?

Should they double down on their current core or wait for more information?

All of these issues basically have the same root question:

Will Tua Tagovailoa or Deshaun Watson by Miami’s starting quarterback in 2021?

It’s not just the biggest storyline of the NFL offseason. It’s also the pivot point for the Dolphins’ entire roster plan.

