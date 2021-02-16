The Miami Dolphins signed Jason Sanders through 2026. Here are the contract details

All-pro season, all-pro contract for Jason Sanders.

The Dolphins on Tuesday locked down their homegrown specialist to a contract extension through the 2026 season. The details? Five new years for $22 million, with $10 million guaranteed.

Sanders was in the final year of his rookie deal and set to earn $920,000 in 2021. That base salary will remain the same and he will receive $3.9 million in combined signing and roster bonuses in his new deal. His cap figure will be around $1 million, ensuring the Dolphins’ offseason plans will not hamstrung by it in any way.

Here to stay



We have signed K Jason Sanders to a contract extension through the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/Wvn0eEaY9G — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 16, 2021

Sanders was nearly automatic in 2020, connecting on a franchise-record 92.3 percent of his field goals and all 36 of his extra points. He had no misses under 40 yards and his 144 points were both a team record and tied for the most among all players in the NFL.

Sanders’ new money will put him in the top five average salary of all NFL kickers. In his three-year NFL career, Sanders has connected on 77 of 89 field goals and 100 of 102 point-after attempts.

Sanders, a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft, is the organization’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (86.5) and his 36 field goals made last year ranked second in Dolphins history.

The Dolphins are estimated to have somewhere around $30 million in cap space when free agency begins next month with only a handful of meaningful free agents.

That list includes quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is unlikely to return for a third season in Miami, and Sanders’ fellow specialist Matt Haack, a punter who ranked in the bottom half of the league in net and gross punting last year.

The Dolphins also have a number of other members of their Class of 2018 who could be in line for an extension this offseason, most notably Jerome Baker, Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.