Lei Tua, Lei: How to dress like Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa and support kids in need

Tua Tagovailoa hopes to bring a touch of Hawaii to South Florida — for a good cause.

The Tua Foundation has partnered with South Florals to create and sell festive aqua and orange leis, with proceeds benefiting Tagovailoa’s non-profit organization’s youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.

“The Tua Foundation is excited to team with South Florals,” Tagovailoa said in a news release. “It is our hope that Tua Leis will help in our charitable mission to support kids for years to come.”

The details:

The leis — traditional Polynesian flower wreaths presented to visitors to Hawaii as they arrive at or leave the islands — will be available at the five South Florals retail locations throughout South Florida and online. They come in aqua and orange, and are available in either fresh florals or silk flowers. Retail price: $59.95.

Tagovailoa’s parents have throughout his career given Tua leis to celebrate big games, and he’s incorporated them into his his post-game wardrobe.

The tradition became so popular at Alabama that retailers would hand them out in crimson and white before home games. Now, he’s encouraging Dolphins fans to continue that tradition here.

“We are looking forward to the launch of the custom-designed Tua Leis and bringing the tradition of the leis to Dolphin fans in South Florida and in the homes of Tua fans across the country,” said Daniel Sanchez, founder and CEO of South Florals.

Tagovailoa, who’s entering his second season in the NFL, last week launched the Tua Foundation, a 501(c)(3) designed to fund his charitable endeavors in South Florida, Alabama and Hawaii.

The foundation last week announced three grants of $16,667 to the Police Athletic League of North Miami, Big Oak Ranch in Springville, Alabama; and the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in Honolulu.

“It is my deepest hope that the Tua Foundation will make a meaningful impact in support of those in need.” Tagovailoa said. “Helping others is a tenet of my faith and who I am. This is a cause close to my heart.”