Dolphins in Depth Podcast: The ‘So Long Super Bowl, Let’s Get Ready For 2021’ Edition

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in large part because they have Tom Brady.

But he wasn’t the only part.

They are world champions because they built a complete roster, 1 through 53.

They drafted very well. They made savvy free agent acquisitions.

And most importantly, they didn’t settle for good when they could acquire great

The Miami Dolphins were not close to that level in 2020, and that’s understandable.

They were one of the youngest teams in the NFL.

The Bucs were one of the most experienced.

But as we enter Year 3 of the Grier-Flores experiment, no more grading on a curve.

We set the stage for an enormously important offseason for the franchise in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.