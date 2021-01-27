Dolphins in Depth Podcast: The ‘DeVonta Smith vs. Ja’Marr Chase’ Edition

DeVonta Smith was so good for Alabama in 2020, he made everyone forget about LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase (who took the year off because of COVID-19).

But it’s time to starting thinking about him again — and the Dolphins will soon in earnest.

Will Chase’s superior size and elite 2019 tape be enough to convince the Dolphins to take him, and not Smith, third overall in April’s draft?

It’s possible.

And if Smith doesn’t want that to happen, he better have a great week in Mobile, where he will be embedded with the Dolphins staff at the Senior Bowl.

We discuss that, plus dive deeper into the Dolphins’ quarterback situation, in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.