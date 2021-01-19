Brian Flores makes another change to Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff

Brian Flores has made another change to his coaching staff.

Steve Marshall is out as the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line coach after just one season. Assistant Lemuel Jeanpierre is in.

That means Flores has made four different hires for the same position coach in his three seasons in charge of the Dolphins.

Marshall was brought in last winter along with offensive coordinator Chan Gailey; the two men had worked together previously.

But when Gailey resigned two weeks ago, it seems to have imperiled Marshall’s job.

Jeanpierre was Marshall’s assistant in 2020 after spending the previous two seasons in the same role with the Seattle Seahawks. He got into coaching after a seven-year playing career, most of which he spent with Seattle.

He takes over a position group that showed improvement from the previous years but still needs work. The Dolphins started three rookies — Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley — on the line late in the season, and those players’ development in Year 2 will be key to the offense’s success in 2021.

When Flores first took the job as Dolphins head coach in 2019, he hired Pat Flaherty to coach the offensive line. But it was a bad fit, and Flores fired Flaherty early in their first training camp together. He promoted Dave DeGuglielmo, who finished the season before taking the same job with the New York Giants.

Marhsall is the third coach gone from the Dolphins’ 2020 coaching staff, joining Gailey and defensive line coach Marion Hobby.

Jeanpierre’s first duties in his new role: leading draft-eligible offensive linemen on the Senior Bowl’s National team in Mobile next week.