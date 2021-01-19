Podcast: The ‘Miami Dolphins Organization At A Crossroads’ Edition

Mid-January is a busy, busy time for the Miami Dolphins.

They’re looking for a new offensive coordinator.

They’re about to go coach the Senior Bowl (with Alabama stud Devonta Smith agreeing to attend but not play).

And they’re putting together a free agency plan to fill holes on offense and defense.

But the 500-pound gorilla towering every move they make or will consider is this:

Will Deshaun Watson force his way out of Houston?

And if so, how much would the Dolphins be willing to give up to get him?

The answer to question No. 1 becomes clearer by the day. Watson, it has been reported, is fed up and wants a change in scenery.

If that’s the case, the latter issue will dominate the entire offseason.

