Miami Dolphins
Podcast: The ‘Miami Dolphins Organization At A Crossroads’ Edition
Mid-January is a busy, busy time for the Miami Dolphins.
They’re looking for a new offensive coordinator.
They’re about to go coach the Senior Bowl (with Alabama stud Devonta Smith agreeing to attend but not play).
And they’re putting together a free agency plan to fill holes on offense and defense.
But the 500-pound gorilla towering every move they make or will consider is this:
Will Deshaun Watson force his way out of Houston?
And if so, how much would the Dolphins be willing to give up to get him?
The answer to question No. 1 becomes clearer by the day. Watson, it has been reported, is fed up and wants a change in scenery.
If that’s the case, the latter issue will dominate the entire offseason.
We discuss it all in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.
Comments