Podcast: The ‘Could The Dolphins Really Trade For Deshaun Watson?’ Edition

Big week.

BIG week.

Much has happened since we last chatted.

The Dolphins lost their offensive coordinator.

Chris Grier tied himself publicly to Tua Tagovailoa.

And Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith showed he might be the best player in the draft, regardless of position.

But the most interesting bit of news came far away from South Florida.

Deshaun Watson is unhappy with Texans leadership and might demand a trade. And if he does, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly one of his preferred destinations.

Now, blockbuster deals very rarely happen because of the cost involved, both in terms of actual capital and goodwill to the fan base.

But since it’s not impossible, we discuss it in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.