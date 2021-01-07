Here is case for the Miami Dolphins locking up linebacker Jerome Baker this offseason

The version of Jerome Baker that Brian Flores and his staff had hoped would show up in 2019 finally did — just a year later than they expected.

A year ago, Baker was solid but never really lived up to the hype.

But did he ever in 2020 — and then some.

While often overlooked, Baker shouldn’t be.

His speed, instincts and hustle were obvious to anyone who choose to see it.

Baker in Year 3 set career highs in tackles for loss (7), sacks (7), quarterback hits (11), hurries (4) and pressures (15). He did that despite his usage actually dipping from 2019 (going from 1,079 snaps to just 868).

The difference?

“I think I just got more opportunities,” Baker said Monday. “This year, I had more opportunities to blitz, more opportunities to pass rush and it’s more a credit to the D-line. They take up most of the O-line and a few of my sacks, I’m usually free, so it’s a credit to them.”

That’s true. But it’s only part of the story. While scheme helps, his motor helps more.

Baker’s biggest play of 2020 was a 30-yard sack of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 14. The reigning Super Bowl MVP thought he could run his way out of trouble. But he didn’t count on Baker’s 4.53-second 40 speed.

That was one of three sacks that day for which Baker was fully or partially responsible — a career high for Baker and the most ever by an NFL defender against Mahomes.

Baker also showed great improvement in coverage in 2020, allowing 8.7 yards per completion (the NFL average is around 10.5), 6.1 yards per target (vs. 6.9) and a 86.1 passer rating when targeted (vs. 93.7).

“Jerome is a guy who can do a lot of different things,” Flores said at the time. “He’s very talented, athletic, he can run, tackles well. He’s also the signal caller. He did a lot for us yesterday. He can do a lot. He’s one of the most versatile players we have. I would say probably a little bit unheralded in some regards. But this is a good player and he means a lot to this team and does a lot for this team.”

That kind of praise suggests Flores wants Baker to stick around for a while. But at some point, that would take a new contract. Baker is entering the final year of his rookie deal; he’s set to make $920,000 in 2020.

That new deal could come in the next few months. Flores and Chris Grier have repeatedly offered extensions to the Dolphins’ top players a year before they hit free agency.

Xavien Howard comes to mind. So do DeVante Parker and Zach Sieler.

Baker and tight end Mike Gesicki, who is also entering a contract year in 2021, will soon find out exactly how much Grier and Flores value them (and based on production, that value should be high).

“I’ll let my agent do all of that, but I love being a Dolphin. I want to be a Dolphin for a long time,” Baker said. “Ultimately, I’ll let my agent do that. We just played a game yesterday, so I’ll let that handle itself.”

The floor for Baker’s next contract should be at least $6 million annually and could potentially go higher if the Dolphins let him hit the open market in 2022 — particularly if he makes another leap this offseason.

“I think my pass rushing has definitely gotten better,” he said. “Just getting to the quarterback has definitely been exciting and definitely helped us this year. This offseason, I have a lot of areas to improve on. Just linebacker things (like) making sure my eyes are right, being more explosive, being faster, being stronger, being bigger. I definitely have a lot of things to work on this offseason.”